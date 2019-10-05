Seven Philippine ex-rebels killed by IS-linked gunmen

Manila, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Seven rebels have been killed in the southern Philippines, military and police authorities said Saturday, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

They said the dead were all members of the Moro Liberation Front (MLF), formerly the country's largest guerrilla group but which began decommissioning weapons last month under the terms of a 2014 peace treaty.

The militants said eight MLF members were killed, but local police commander Lieutenant-Colonel Arnold Santiago told reporters the authorities were only aware of seven deaths.

Locals said they saw seven bodies being loaded onto a boat at a riverbank in Shariff Saydona, about 900 kilometres (560 miles) south of Manila.

MLF spokesman Von al Haq declined to comment.