Seven Police Officers, 4 Soldiers Die In Niger Attacks

Published April 14, 2022

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Seven Niger police officers and four soldiers were killed on Tuesday in two separate attacks near the country's borders with Burkina Faso and Libya, the government said Wednesday.

Niger's interior ministry said "unidentified armed bandits" attacked the Petelkole police station near Burkina Faso in western Niger and a military base in Djado in the country's desert-covered far north.

Seven police officers died at Petelkole and 10 were injured, with four in a serious condition, the ministry added in a statement.

Six vehicles -- including three belonging to police officers -- were torched and the attackers made off with another three vehicles, the ministry said.

The statement added that shops and hangers home to businesses surrounding the police station were also set on fire.

In the second attack in Djado, the ministry said four soldiers died and another was injured, with two vehicles also taken away.

"Security measures have been immediately strengthened in the two areas," the interior ministry said.

