Seven-star Liverpool run riot as Arsenal slump

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Liverpool sent a chilling warning to the rest of the Premier League on Saturday, smashing seven goals past Crystal Palace as Arsenal's crisis deepened following defeat at Everton.

Jurgen Klopp's champions -- despite being dogged by injuries this season -- are five points clear of neighbours Everton after humiliating Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park.

It is the first time the Reds have won an away match in the English top flight by a margin of seven goals in their illustrious history.

Arsenal, by contrast, are in deep trouble after early-season pacesetters Everton beat them 2-1 at Goodison Park to climb to second in the table, while Manchester City edged past Southampton 1-0.

Klopp's men built on the momentum of their last-gasp win in the top-of-the-table clash with Tottenham in midweek.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored twice at Selhurst Park while Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson also found the net.

Klopp has repeatedly bemoaned the fixture scheduling that requires teams to play Saturday lunchtime kick-offs after Wednesday evening games, but his side suffered no hangover from their exertions against Spurs.

"The boys are capable of that.

It will not happen every week but it can happen," said the German.

"It just clicked today. After a really intense period for the boys they should be really proud of how they came through that results-wise." Victory ensured Klopp's side will be top of the league at Christmas for a third successive season and, on this evidence, it is difficult to see how they are going to be stopped from winning a record-equalling 20th league title.

Salah had been given a rare rest from the start, but his Japanese replacement Minamino opened the scoring in the third minute when he was teed up by Mane for his first Premier League goal.

Mane ended his longest goal drought as a Liverpool player -- nine games -- with an excellent turn and low finish from Firmino's pass.

A clinical counter-attack made it three before the break as this time Firmino latched onto Andy Robertson's cross before calmly flicking the ball beyond Vicente Guaita.

Captain Jordan Henderson scored the fourth and Salah, introduced for Mane in the second half, played his part for the fifth with the pass to Firmino.

The Egyptian moved to the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts with 13 goals in as many games with a late double, including a spectacular second.