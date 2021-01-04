UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Syrian Soldiers Killed In Ambush: Monitor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

Seven Syrian soldiers killed in ambush: monitor

Beirut, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :At least nine people, including seven Syrian government soldiers, were killed in an attack on a bus, a Britain-based war monitor said Sunday.

The ambush also wounded 16 people travelling in the vehicle from the northern city of Raqqa to the capital Damascus, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

It is the second attack in less than a week to target a bus carrying soldiers "and probably some of their relatives", the director of SOHR, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP.

Two civilians also died in the assault, SOHR said.

However, Syria's official news agency Sana said the nine killed in the "terrorist attack" were all civilians.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last month almost 40 soldiers, including eight officers, were killed in an ambush by Islamic State in the eastern Deir Ezzor province.

The terror group overran large parts of Syria and Iraq and proclaimed a cross-border "caliphate" in 2014, before multiple offensives in the two countries led to its territorial defeat.

The group was overcome in Syria in March last year, but sleeper cells continue to launch attacks.

More than 387,000 people have been killed and millions forced from their homes since Syria's civil war broke out in 2011.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Iraq Damascus Vehicle Died March Sunday All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahma ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah turned challenges of 2020 into achievement ..

8 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

8 hours ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

9 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.