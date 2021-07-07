UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Taxi Operators Killed In Conflicts In South Africa

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Seven taxi operators killed in conflicts in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Seven taxi operators were killed on Wednesday morning in separate incidents in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa, local authorities said.

The incidents were caused by a conflict between two "rival" taxi associations, Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta), Western Cape Province's Department of Transport and Public Works said in a statement, adding that they bring the total number of taxi-related murders in the province to 71 since the start of the year.

The transport and community safety departments are attending an emergency meeting with the South African Police Service and other enforcement and intelligence authorities to agree on an integrated government approach to restore calm and to bring the perpetrators of the violence to book, it said.

Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchell said he has called the leadership of South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), CATA and Codeta to an urgent meeting to discuss interventions to stem the growing tide of violence between associations affiliated CATA and Codeta, with a specific focus on violence related to the fight for control over routes.

The provincial police on Wednesday also reported multiple shooting incidents of taxi-related violence in the city, where four were killed and five were injured.

Taxi violence has been a long-standing problem in the Western Cape. CATA president Victor Wiwi was shot dead in April in Cape Town, raising concerns about violence escalation in Cape Town and Western Cape's taxi industry.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Cape Town Mitchell South Africa April Congress Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment accredi ..

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,513 new COVID-19 cases, 1,489 reco ..

12 minutes ago

Successful induced breeding of Pangasius fish by U ..

18 minutes ago

Preparatory Meeting for Eighth OIC Ministerial Con ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 2nd phase of Innovation Le ..

25 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opport ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.