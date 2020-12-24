UrduPoint.com
Seven Troops, 11 'terrorists' Killed In Niger Ahead Of Vote

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Seven troops and 11 "terrorists" have been killed in clashes in western Niger, in a region troubled by jihadist violence, ahead of elections this weekend, the defence ministry said Thursday.

An army patrol in the Taroun area in the Tillaberi region was ambushed early Monday morning by "heavily armed terrorists" aboard motorbikes and other vehicles, it said in a statement.

The country, the poorest in the world by the benchmark of the UN's Human Development Index, is to stage presidential and legislative elections on Sunday.

