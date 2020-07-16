UrduPoint.com
Seven Turkish Security Personnel Killed In Plane Crash: State Media

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:30 AM

Seven Turkish security personnel killed in plane crash: state media

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Seven Turkish security personnel have died in a plane crash in the east of the country, state media reported Thursday.

The "reconnaissance plane" went down in the province of Van, news agency Anadolu reported the interior minister as saying.

Provincial governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez paid tribute to the seven "heroes" on Twitter and sent condolences to their families.

A government investigation into the incident was underway, he added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

