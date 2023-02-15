UrduPoint.com

Seventh Round Of Trade Negotiations Between GCC & Korea Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Seventh Round of the Free Trade Agreement negotiations was launched on Wednesday between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Republic of Korea at the headquarters of the GCC in Riyadh.

The negotiation round, which is scheduled to last until Thursday, is set to discuss as many as 14 issues on promoting trade between the two sides and enhancing investment and cooperation in the field of digital trade, small and medium enterprises to pave the way for a flow of trade between the GCC countries and Korea.

For his part, Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harby, General Coordinator of the GCC negotiation team, said these agreements come in implementation of instructions of Their Majesty and Highnesses the leaders of the GCC countries towards enhancing the GCC status and supporting its strategic ties with its partners over the world, confirming that the agreement currently being discussed is set to contribute to enhancing the acquired gains and stimulating economic, commercial and investment growth and to support entrepreneurship sectors in the GCC countries.

