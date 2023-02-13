UrduPoint.com

Seventh Saudi Relief Plane Arrives In Gaziantep To Help Victims Of Earthquake In Syria, Turkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Seventh Saudi relief plane arrives in Gaziantep to help victims of earthquake in Syria, Turkiye

Gaziantep, Turkiye,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Seventh Saudi relief plane arrived on Monday at Gaziantep Airport, in the Republic of Turkiye, carrying medical supplies worth more than SR36 million.

The new aid shipment is part of the Saudi relief airlift dispatched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the victims of earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye upon the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

