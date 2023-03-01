YANGON, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) --:China is the main buyer of Myanmar's rubber, accounting for 75 percent of its rubber export, according to a report of Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV).

Myanmar has shipped more than 200,000 tons of rubber to external markets as of early February this year since April 1 last year.

Aside from China, Myanmar also exports rubber to South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Japan.

This year, Myanmar aims to hit the rubber export target of 300,000 tons, according to official figure released on Feb. 14.

The price of rubber hit 1,190 kyat per pound of sundried Local 3 and 1,210 kyat per pound of Ribbed Smoked Sheet early January, according to Mawlamyine Commodity Center.