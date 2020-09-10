Seventy percent of wildlife lost since 1970: WWF

Paris, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Global animal, bird and fish populations have plummeted more than two-thirds in less than 50 years due to rampant over-consumption, experts said Thursday.

The WWF's biennial Living Planet Index, which tracks more than 4,000 species of vertebrates, warned that increasing deforestation and agricultural expansion were the key drivers behind a 68 percent average decline in populations between 1970 and 2016.