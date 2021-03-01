UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Arrested During Raid At FC Barcelona: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Several arrested during raid at FC Barcelona: police

Barcelona, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Police raided the offices of FC Barcelona on Monday, carrying out several arrests just six days ahead of the club's presidential elections, a Catalan regional police spokesman told AFP.

Spain's Cadena Ser radio said one of those arrested was former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned in October, along with CEO Oscar Grau and the club's head of legal services.

But the police refused to confirm Names, saying only "arrests are taking place" and adding that the operation was being run by officers from the financial crimes unit.

"We are in the process of carrying out an operation right now with agents of the financial crimes unit," the police spokesman told AFP.

According to reports in the Spanish media, the operation is linked to last year's investigation into the 'BarcaGate' scandal, which saw the club deny hiring a company to criticise current and former players on social media to improve the image of the then-president Bartomeu.

Cadena Ser said Barca paid one million Euros in six separate invoices to the company I3 Ventures, with whom the club have since cut ties.

Bartomeu resigned in October, after mounting pressure following months of controversy and a dramatic decline in performances on the pitch.

His successor is due to be elected on Sunday, when club members will choose between the final three candidates, Joan Laporta, Toni Freixa and Victor Font.

Related Topics

Police Scandal Social Media Company October Sunday Oscar Media From FC Barcelona Million

Recent Stories

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

11 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

4th international PATS Competition 2021 kicks off ..

7 minutes ago

EU Remains Ready to Convene Informal Iran-US Meeti ..

7 minutes ago

Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference Moved From Nur- ..

7 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 6,680 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.