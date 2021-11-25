UrduPoint.com

Several Buildings Ablaze In Solomon Islands' Capital Riots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Several buildings ablaze in Solomon Islands' capital riots

Honiara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Several buildings were set alight in the Solomon Islands' capital Honiara Thursday as thousands of protestors swarmed the city's Chinatown district in a second day of anti-government riots.

Eyewitnesses and local media reported crowds had defied a government lockdown to take to the streets. Live images showed several buildings engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing high above the capital.

