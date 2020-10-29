'Several' Covid cases at Bayonne leads to Toulon postponement

(@FahadShabbir)

Bayonne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Bayonne's Top 14 match against Toulon on Friday was postponed by the LNR, the body that runs professional rugby in France, after several cases of Covid-19 were reported Wednesday.

Tests carried out on Tuesday revealed "several positive cases" among the professional playing squad, Bayonne said, adding that those affected were immediately put in self-isolation.

This is the sixth match of the championship postponed because of Covid-19 cases.

Saturday's game between Lyon and Montpellier is likely to be also called off after three Covid-19 cases in the Lyon squad, Le Progres reported Wednesday.

"Yes, there are some cases and the official decision will be taken by the National Rugby League on Thursday," Lyon president Yann Roubert confirmed to AFP.