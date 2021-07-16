UrduPoint.com
Several Dead In German Landslide: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Several people have died in a landslide in Erftstadt-Blessem in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state, local officials said on Friday, after dozens were killed by flooding in the country in recent days.

"Houses were largely swept away by the water and some collapsed. Several people are missing," according to a tweet from the Cologne local authority about the landslide. A spokeswoman for the Cologne district government told AFP there were "confirmed" deaths.

