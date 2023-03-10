Several dead in Hamburg church shooting: German police

Hamburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Several people have been killed in a shooting in a church in Hamburg, German police said Thursday.

It took place at around 2000 GMT, police said, adding that there were "one or more unknown" assailants.

"According to first indications, shots were fired in a church in Deelboege street in the Grossborstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally," police said on Twitter.

"At the moment there is no reliable information on the motive of the crime," they added.

Police alerted people to an "extreme danger" in the area using a catastrophe warning app.

Residents must stay indoors and avoid the area, police said, adding that streets surrounding the church have been cordoned off.

Police did not give an exact toll, but several German national media said at least six people were killed.

Police was also quoted by the Bild daily saying that there was no indication a perpetrator was on the run.

The shooting took place in a Jehovah's Witness church, added Bild.