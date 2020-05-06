Several dead in Liberian mine collapse

Monrovia, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Up to 50 people have died in a mine collapse in northwestern Liberia, a minister said on Tuesday, speaking from the site of the accident.

The accident took place on Monday in Grand Cape Mount County, junior sports Minister Millias Sheriff said, speaking to AFP from the site.

"Approximately 50 persons have died and the rescue team is searching for the missing ones," he said on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Artisanal mines are common in the mineral-rich country, which was ravaged by the Ebola epidemic after two back-to-back civil wars.

A junior spokesman for the presidency confirmed the accident but did not give figures.

"We have not yet got any concrete information from there. Some people are saying 50, others say more than 50," Smith Tobey said.

"The internal affairs ministry officials and some officials of the lands, mine and energy have gone there but no word from them yet."