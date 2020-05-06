UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Dead In Liberian Mine Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Several dead in Liberian mine collapse

Monrovia, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Up to 50 people have died in a mine collapse in northwestern Liberia, a minister said on Tuesday, speaking from the site of the accident.

The accident took place on Monday in Grand Cape Mount County, junior sports Minister Millias Sheriff said, speaking to AFP from the site.

"Approximately 50 persons have died and the rescue team is searching for the missing ones," he said on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Artisanal mines are common in the mineral-rich country, which was ravaged by the Ebola epidemic after two back-to-back civil wars.

A junior spokesman for the presidency confirmed the accident but did not give figures.

"We have not yet got any concrete information from there. Some people are saying 50, others say more than 50," Smith Tobey said.

"The internal affairs ministry officials and some officials of the lands, mine and energy have gone there but no word from them yet."

Related Topics

Accident Sports Died Liberia SITE From

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

2 hours ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

2 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

2 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.