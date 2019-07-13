UrduPoint.com
'Several Dead' In Somalia Hotel Attack

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

'Several dead' in Somalia hotel attack

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :A bomb attack claimed by Al-Shabab militants on a hotel in Somalia's port city of Kismayo left several people dead Friday, security forces and witnesses said.

"Several people died and many more are injured but we don't have the exact number of the fatalities so far because there is still a rescue operation going on," said security official Abdiweli Mohamed.

