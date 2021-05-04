Several dozen killed in attack in eastern Burkina Faso: security source

Ouagadougou, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Suspected terrorists killed several dozen people in an attack Monday in eastern Burkina Faso, local and security sources said.

"A large number of armed individuals attacked the village of Kodyel... causing several dozen deaths in the civilian population," a regional security source told AFP. An official from a local self-defence group confirmed the attack, saying that at least "20 to 30" people had been killed.