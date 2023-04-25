Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Several evacuees from the Republic of Korea arrived in Jeddah on Monday from the Republic of Sudan.

An evacuation plane landed at Jeddah-based King Abdullah Air Base in the western sector, carrying 29 nationals from the Republic of Korea led by the Korean ambassador to Sudan and several Korean diplomats.

They were received by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Kingdom, Park Joon-Yong, and several civilian and military officials.

On behalf of the Presidential Office in the Republic of Korea, the Korean ambassador expressed gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the Kingdom's government's contribution to the evacuation of Korean nationals from Sudan.

He commended the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts and eagerness to assist and support friendly countries. The ambassador also thanked the Saudi authorities for the warm reception of the Korean mission and for facilitating all necessary procedures from their departure until they arrived in the Kingdom's territory.