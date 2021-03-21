Several German states want German Covid curbs extended to April: draft plan

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Several German states are seeking to extend Germany's anti-Covid restrictions into April as the country battles a third wave of the virus, according to a draft plan obtained by AFP on Sunday.

The restrictions would be prolonged until a yet-to-be-determined date in April due to the high rate of infections at present, which are being "accelerated by Covid-19 variants", the document said.

The memo is set to serve as the basis of a meeting between Merkel and regional leaders on Monday.