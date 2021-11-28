Several injured after Burkina police fire tear gas at protesters

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :A child and two journalists were among several injured in the Burkina Faso capital Saturday after police fired tear gas to disperse an anti-government rally over militant violence in the impoverished country.

Ouagadougou city authorities had banned the gathering, which aimed to voice frustration at the failure of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to stem the bloodshed.

Riot police fired tear gas to prevent hundreds of demonstrators from gathering in a square in the centre of Ouagadougou, where substantial police and security forces were deployed and all shops closed.

Angry youths erected makeshift barricades and burned tyres in several neighbourhoods, including in front of the ruling party headquarters, in an effort to block police movement.

One protester said he and others had come down for a peaceful protest, but that the police's reaction had been excessive, forcing them to set up the barricades.

"We don't want to burn down a country already at war, but when faced with savagery, we will defend ourselves," he said.

An AFP correspondent said a child who appeared younger than 10 was injured after security forces fired the tear gas.

Local media outlets Pomega and Filinfos said two of their journalists also suffered injuries from the tear gas.

Herve Ouattara, a spokesman for the November 27 Coalition that called for the protest, reported "a huge amount of injured", including two in a coma. It was not immediately possible to independently verify this claim.