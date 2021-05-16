UrduPoint.com
Several Injured In East Jerusalem Car-ramming Attack: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Several injured in east Jerusalem car-ramming attack: police

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :A car-ramming attack wounded several people including four police officers in the flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Sunday, police said, adding that the attacker was shot.

After the "vehicle-ramming attack" in the district, the scene of weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, the assailant was "shot by officers", police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said without giving details on the attacker's condition.

