UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Injured, Missing After Blast At German Chemical Site

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Several injured, missing after blast at German chemical site

Leverkusen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 16 people were injured and five missing after an explosion at a chemical park in Leverkusen, western Germany, officials said Tuesday, urging residents to stay indoors as a huge column of black smoke billowed from the site.

The blast happened at around 09:40 am (0740 GMT) "for still unknown reasons", Chempark operator Currenta said in a statement.

Germany's NINA warning app sent an "extreme danger" alert to residents, telling them to close all doors and windows and keep the emergency numbers free as much as possible.

Currenta said the incident occurred at Chempark's landfill and waste incineration area in Leverkusen's Buerrig district, which is separate from the main industrial park that houses numerous chemical companies including Bayer, Lanxess and Evonik Industries.

The city of Leverkusen said on Facebook that 16 people were injured in the incident, four of them seriously.

Currenta had earlier said "several employees" were hurt.

Both Currenta and Leverkusen authorities spoke of five people still missing.

According to city officials, the blast led to a fire at a solvent storage tank that took several hours to put out, with firefighters from nearby Cologne called in to help with the efforts.

Large numbers of police, firefighters and rescue crews were deployed to the scene, as well as pollution detection experts amid concerns that the smoke coming from the site could pose a health risk.

Police in the city of Cologne tweeted that they were closing several motorways in the Leverkusen area because of "major damage".

They urged drivers to steer clear of the area and repeated the message that residents should move indoors "and close all windows and doors as a precaution".

Locals shared images on social media of the black cloud rising into the air, with some saying their windows were rattled by the force of the explosion.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Social Media Facebook Germany Alert Cologne Tank SITE All From Nina Industries Limited

Recent Stories

PTCL & PAKSAT partner for indigenization & deliver ..

15 minutes ago

Global construction players to reconnect in person ..

16 minutes ago

CTD arrests two TTP terrorists in Mardan

10 minutes ago

Australian Man Sentenced to 3.5 Years for Helping ..

10 minutes ago

Motorcyclist hit to death in sargodha

10 minutes ago

No plan to ban tourism in GB: Minister Raja Nasir ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.