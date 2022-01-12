Several killed in blast in Somali capital

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Several people were killed on Wednesday in a suicide car bomb blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, officials said.

The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, which said in a brief statement that it was targeting "foreign officers".

It took place only days after Somali leaders had agreed on a new timetable for long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa country.