UrduPoint.com

Several Killed In Blast In Somali Capital

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Several killed in blast in Somali capital

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Several people were killed on Wednesday in a suicide car bomb blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, officials said.

The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, which said in a brief statement that it was targeting "foreign officers".

It took place only days after Somali leaders had agreed on a new timetable for long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa country.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Attack Bomb Blast Car Suicide Mogadishu

Recent Stories

New confirmed COVID-19 cases drop to eight in Chin ..

New confirmed COVID-19 cases drop to eight in China's Xi'an

33 seconds ago
 Dacoit arrested after encounter

Dacoit arrested after encounter

1 minute ago
 Kanye West's Publicist Pushes Back Against Reports ..

Kanye West's Publicist Pushes Back Against Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit ..

1 minute ago
 DG Social Welfare for timely completion of shelter ..

DG Social Welfare for timely completion of shelter home at Nishtar hospital

2 minutes ago
 Registration fee waived for new universities in tr ..

Registration fee waived for new universities in tribal district: Kamran Bangash

2 minutes ago
 Group visa must before departing for pilgrimage to ..

Group visa must before departing for pilgrimage to Syria: Religious Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.