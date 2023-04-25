UrduPoint.com

Several Nationals Of Brotherly & Friendly States Value The Kingdom's Role In Their Evacuation From Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Several nationals of brotherly & friendly states value the Kingdom's Role in their evacuation from Sudan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Many of the citizens of the brotherly and friendly states who arrived in Jeddah on Monday evening through His Majesty the King's ship (Yanbu) appreciated the Kingdom's role in evacuating them from the Republic of Sudan.

British Consul-General Cecille El Beleidi in Jeddah expressed thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, for the Saudi government's role in the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan.

For his part, the US Consul General in Jeddah, Faris Asad, praised the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts in various fields and its keenness to support friendly nations.

He also thanked all institutions in the Kingdom for their warm hospitality and efforts in facilitating US nationals' procedures from their departure until their arrival at Saudi territory.

In turn, Abdul Razzaq Al-Manfi, Libyan Consul in Jeddah, commended the Kingdom's significant contributions and the enormous efforts made by all government departments to offer the Libyans every possible assistance.

Also, Maya Hadi, the Deputy Consul of Iraq, lauded the efforts of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, emphasizing that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia always provides support and assistance for all people worldwide.

Meanwhile, several nationals on board the naval frigate also thanked and appreciated the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH the Crown Prince, and all staff in the relevant sectors for harnessing all resources and facilities from the time the ship departed from Port Sudan until it arrived in Jeddah.

