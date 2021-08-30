Several rockets heard flying over Kabul, targets unclear: AFP staff

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Several rockets were heard flying over the Afghan capital by AFP staff Monday morning, a day after the US said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an air strike.

It was not immediately clear where the rockets landed or what the targets were, but it comes as the US is due to withdraw the last of its troops by late Tuesday.