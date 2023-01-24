Several senior Ukraine officials resign amid corruption allegations

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Several senior Ukrainian officials announced their resignations Tuesday as the defence ministry was shaken by a food procurement scandal and the presidency warned of tough anti-graft measures.

The defence ministry announced the resignation of a deputy minister, Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was in charge of the army's logistical support.

The resignation comes after the ministry was accused of signing food contracts at inflated prices.

While calling the accusations "unfounded and baseless", the ministry said Shapovalov's departure "will preserve the trust of society and international partners".

The deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, was also among the officials who stepped down.

Tymoshenko said on social media he had submitted a resignation letter, thanking the president for the "trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute".

He posted a photo of himself holding a handwritten resignation letter but did not give reasons for the decision, which was confirmed in a presidential decree.