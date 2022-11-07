Several students among over 24 killed in Guinea bus crash

Conakry, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :An overtaking bus rammed into a truck in western Guinea on Sunday, killing more than 24 people -- mostly school or university students.

The bus was travelling from the capital Conakry to Faranah in the south west. The accident occurred near Kindia, Guinea's fourth largest city some 130 kilometres (80 miles) east of Conakry.

The government said the crash led to "more than 24 deaths" and several injuries.

Local official Kabinet Kake told AFP that "students are the main victims." Kake said the bus had collided with the truck while trying to overtake another bus.

Lieutenant Faouli Soumah from the gendarmerie said the corpses were "barely recognisable".

Deadly road accidents occur regularly in Guinea and are often caused by poor road and vehicle conditions or reckless driving.

Fifteen people died in September in a minibus accident.