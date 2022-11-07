UrduPoint.com

Several Students Among Over 24 Killed In Guinea Bus Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Several students among over 24 killed in Guinea bus crash

Conakry, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :An overtaking bus rammed into a truck in western Guinea on Sunday, killing more than 24 people -- mostly school or university students.

The bus was travelling from the capital Conakry to Faranah in the south west. The accident occurred near Kindia, Guinea's fourth largest city some 130 kilometres (80 miles) east of Conakry.

The government said the crash led to "more than 24 deaths" and several injuries.

Local official Kabinet Kake told AFP that "students are the main victims." Kake said the bus had collided with the truck while trying to overtake another bus.

Lieutenant Faouli Soumah from the gendarmerie said the corpses were "barely recognisable".

Deadly road accidents occur regularly in Guinea and are often caused by poor road and vehicle conditions or reckless driving.

Fifteen people died in September in a minibus accident.

Related Topics

Accident Poor Road Vehicle Died Faranah Kindia Conakry Guinea September Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

19 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

19 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.