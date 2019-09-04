UrduPoint.com
Several Tourists Feared Dead In New Zealand Bus Crash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:40 AM

Several tourists feared dead in New Zealand bus crash

Wellington, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Several people were killed and at least six more were injured when a bus believed to be carrying tourists crashed in New Zealand's North Island, rescue services said Wednesday.

Police said more than 20 people were in the vehicle when it crashed and rolled on a highway about 20 kilometres west of Rotorua, a popular tourist town known for its hot springs.

"Police can advise there have been fatalities in the crash, however the number cannot yet be confirmed," they said.

Media reports said the passengers included tourists from China and that a Mandarin translator had arrived at the crash scene to help survivors.

The Rotorua Post newspaper reported six people were feared dead.

St John Ambulance service said five helicopters and five ambulances had been dispatched and patients were being transported to hospitals around the region.

It said two people had serious injuries, four moderate and a further 15 were undergoing assessment.

Attempts to contact the Chinese embassy in Wellington were unsuccessful.

