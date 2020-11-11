Several wounded in WWI memorial attack at Jeddah cemetery for non-Muslims: France

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Several people were wounded Wednesday in a bomb attack at a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, France's foreign ministry said.

"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED attack this morning, which injured several people," the ministry said.