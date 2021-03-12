UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Severe Allergy Added To AstraZeneca Vaccine Side Effects: EU Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Severe allergy added to AstraZeneca vaccine side effects: EU regulator

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Severe allergies should be added to the possible side effects of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after likely links were found to a number of cases in Britain, the EU's drug regulator said on Friday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it had "recommended an update to the product information to include anaphylaxis and hypersensitivity (allergic reactions) as side effects".

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

18 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

38 minutes ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

42 minutes ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

45 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

1 hour ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.