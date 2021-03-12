Severe allergy added to AstraZeneca vaccine side effects: EU regulator

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Severe allergies should be added to the possible side effects of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after likely links were found to a number of cases in Britain, the EU's drug regulator said on Friday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it had "recommended an update to the product information to include anaphylaxis and hypersensitivity (allergic reactions) as side effects".