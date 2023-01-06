UrduPoint.com

Severe Bacterial Infections On Rise In Aussie State, Concerning Health Authority

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SYDNEY, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) --:Health authority in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Friday urged local communities to stay alert to signs and symptoms of invasive bacterial infections, as related cases recently increased across the state.

The NSW Ministry of Health said in a statement that there had been increases in both invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) and invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections in recent weeks.

Cases of IMD were above-average in NSW towards the end of 2022, and iGAS cases have increased in Australia and overseas, the ministry warned.

According to the statement, 137 iGAS cases were registered in NSW between September and December 2022.

There were also reports of 36 IMD infections last year, of which seven cases were detected in December.

