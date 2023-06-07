Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy likely to further intensify: Indian weather agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) --:The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday deep depression that intensified into a severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian sea is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

According to the IMD, the cyclone will move nearly northwards during the next 24 hours and then north-northwestwards during the subsequent three days.

The cyclone is moving at a speed of five kmph and is about 880 km west-southwest of Goa, 990 km southwest of Mumbai, 1,060 km south-southwest of Porbandar.

The weather department said the gale wind speed will keep on increasing up to Sunday.

Thereafter it will gradually start decreasing.

The IMD said sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over south Arabian sea and along and off north Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts.