New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :"It was the worst pain that I have experienced in my life," says 26-year-old New Yorker Kyle Planck, recalling his recent monkeypox infection.

Although anyone can catch monkeypox, Planck first took note of the virus in spring when authorities said many of the first cases in Europe and America were reported.

A fever, swollen lymph nodes and a negative Covid-19 test made him think it could be monkeypox.

A doctor told him to wait and see how his symptoms evolved, but after four days of being feverish he developed spots that left him in no doubt.

"They had started on my arms and my hands and over the course of a day they spread all over my body.

Planck was able to get tested on July 5 and the following day started treatment with TPOXX, or Tecovirimat, an antiviral drug originally used against human smallpox but authorized in a trial against monkeypox.

Planck concedes that his proximity to the medical community made it easier for him to enroll in a study.

"I know that is not the reality for most people in New York, which is really unfortunate," he says.

Monkeypox usually clears up on its own but can be extremely painful.

"The pain was so severe for me that I basically was taking warm baths six or seven times a day, just because that was the only thing that would make me feel better," he says.

He believes his case was "relatively mild" because he was able to receive treatment and that "so many people are going through worse."Planck feels that US health authorities were too slow to react to the first outbreak of cases and says that preventative messaging has been too weak.