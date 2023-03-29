Severe respiratory infections in pregnancy linked to congenital cardiovascular defects: study

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:A new study by the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) has suggested that acute respiratory infection in the first trimester of pregnancy is associated with a higher risk of some cardiovascular anomalies in babies.

The study, which was published in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth journal on March 24, examined more than 1.

4 million birth records in the Australian state of New South Wales between 2001 and 2016.

Of the records, 1,547 mothers reported acute respiratory infections, 399 reported influenza, and 129 reported high-risk infections during the first trimester of pregnancy.

According to the study, during the first trimester, only selected major cardiovascular congenital anomalies were significantly associated with acute respiratory infections in multivariate analysis.