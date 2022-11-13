Severe storm leaves thousands of South Australians without power

CANBERRA, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) --:Tens of thousands of people in the Australian state of South Australia (SA) have been left without electricity after a severe thunderstorm hit the state.

SA recorded more than 423,000 lightning strikes on Saturday as a storm system brought winds exceeding 100 km per hour and flash flooding.

As of Sunday morning, there were about 76,000 SA Power customers without electricity, with some areas advised they will have to wait until Monday until service is restored.

The state emergency service (SES) received more than 1,000 calls for assistance between Saturday and Sunday morning.

A "mini cyclone" was reported to have hit the Adelaide Hills, knocking down trees and damaging houses.

Resident Kristen Stevens, 33, said she returned home to find a 30-meter-tall tree had fallen on her neighbor's car. "I was pretty shocked - I didn't think it was going to be anywhere near as bad as it is," she told news Corp Australia.