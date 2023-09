Severe storms, rainfall prompt 'orange alert' in 33 regions across France

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :France's meteorological agency issued an "orange alert" in 33 regions on Sunday as the country braces for severe storms and heavy rainfall.

The alert, one level below the highest danger level, comes in response to the imminent risk of flooding and turbulent weather conditions that have already started wreaking havoc in parts of the nation.

Out of France's 96 regions, 33 have been singled out as particularly susceptible to the expected downpour and storms.

On Saturday, the southern Herault region saw major flooding, while the outskirts of Paris are grappling with intense storms.

The agency has urged residents in these 33 regions to exercise caution and avoid venturing outdoors.