UrduPoint.com

Sevilla Beat Roma On Penalties To Win Europa League

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to win Europa League

Budapest, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Sevilla won a record-extending seventh Europa League title after overcoming Roma 4-1 on penalties in Wednesday's final in Budapest following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Yassine Bounou was the hero for Sevilla as he saved two spot-kicks in the shootout while the Spanish side converted all four of their attempts.

Gonzalo Montiel, who converted the winning penalty for Argentina in last year's World Cup final, did so again for Sevilla -- after he was allowed to retake his kick because of encroachment.

Paulo Dybala had struck the opener for Roma on 35 minutes but Sevilla equalised early in the second half through Gianluca Mancini's own goal.

Chris Smalling nearly won the game for the Italians deep into added time at the end of extra time when his looping header at a corner came back off the bar.

Mancini and Roger Ibanez were denied by Bounou in the shootout as Jose Mourinho suffered his first defeat in a major European final at the sixth attempt.

Related Topics

World Roma Budapest Argentina All Sevilla

Recent Stories

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Tec ..

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital I ..

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpart on Erdoğan&#039;s re-elect ..

7 hours ago
 Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

8 hours ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

9 hours ago
 Economic stability linked with political stability ..

Economic stability linked with political stability: Minister for Finance and Rev ..

9 hours ago
 Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last ..

Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last 32

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.