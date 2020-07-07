UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sevilla Goalie Vaclik Suffers Knee Ligament Sprain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Sevilla goalie Vaclik suffers knee ligament sprain

Madrid, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Sevilla's Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, who was carried off on a stretcher late in the victory over Eibar, has suffered a knee ligament sprain his club said on Tuesday.

Sevilla said that Vaclik "suffered a sprain of the internal lateral ligament in his left knee" on Monday night and that it was not yet clear how long he would be out.

Because Sevilla had used all their substitutes, Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos, who had earlier scored the only goal, took over in goal.

In the 11th minute of added time, he preserved the victory when he saved a close-range shot by opposing goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, who had come up for a corner.

The 1-0 victory cemented Sevilla's grip on fourth place.

Related Topics

All Sevilla

Recent Stories

UAE, US discuss security cooperation

7 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes judges in Dubai Court ..

7 minutes ago

Met Office forecast more rain in Karachi tonight

43 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

1 hour ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

2 hours ago

PTI believes in honesty, hard work: Farrukh Habib ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.