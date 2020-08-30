UrduPoint.com
Sevilla Sign Oscar From Real Madrid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Sevilla sign Oscar from Real Madrid

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Real Madrid midfielder Oscar Rodriguez has joined Sevilla on a five-year contract, the clubs announced on Sunday.

Oscar came through Madrid's youth system but never made an appearance for the first team and has spent the past two years at Leganes, scoring 13 goals and making six assists.

The Spaniard was one of Leganes' key players last term, even as the club were relegated from the top flight.

He has earned a particularly strong reputation as a free-kick taker, after scoring four goals last season from 16 attempts.

Sevilla have paid Madrid around 15 million Euros ($17.9 million) to sign Oscar, according to reports in the Spanish press.

"The 22-year-old signs with the club for the next five seasons," read a statement from Sevilla, who added he has a "powerful shot and an excellent set-piece".

