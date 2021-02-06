Sevilla to meet Barca in Copa del Rey semis

Madrid, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Sevilla will play Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will face Levante in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, after the draw was made on Friday.

Record 30-time winners Barca beat Granada 5-3 after extra-time on Wednesday to set up a rerun of the 2018 final.

Bilbao are eyeing a second straight final appearance, possibly within the space of two weeks.

They are set to meet Real Sociedad in the 2020 final which has been postponed to April 4 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 final is slated to be played a fortnight later on April 18.

Levante have reached the last four for the first time since 1935.

Fixtures (all 2000GMT) First legs Wednesday February 10 Sevilla v Barcelona (2000) Thursday February 11 Athletic Bilbao v Levante Second legs Wednesday March 3 Barcelona v SevillaThursday March 4Levante v Athletic Bilbao