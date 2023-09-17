Nantes, France, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Johnny Sexton became Ireland's record Test points scorer on Saturday as he went over for a try in their Rugby World Cup pool match with Tonga.

The 38-year-old fly-half had trailed his predecessor Ronan O'Gara's total of 1,083 by nine points going into the game but he had surpassed it by half-time.

Sexton achieved the record in 115 Tests, whereas O'Gara accrued his points in 128 Tests.

Sexton had selflessly gone for touch with a penalty leading up to the try but it was he who reaped the rewards ultimately.

He went over under the posts, and usually poker-faced, even in scoring, he rose and yelled and ran to the crowd with his team-mates mobbing him.

There were a few nervy moments as he waited to see if the try needed to be reviewed but Sexton go the go-ahead and he slotted home the conversion.

It is the third record of the now retired O'Gara's that Sexton has broken this year.

He became the overall Six Nations record points scorer as he captained Ireland to their Grand Slam-clinching win over England in March.

And his 24 points against Romania last Saturday eased him past O'Gara as Ireland's record scorer in World Cups.