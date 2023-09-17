Sexton breaks records as Ireland eye Springboks at World Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Johnny Sexton became Ireland's all-time Test points scorer as Ireland swept aside Tonga at the World Cup on Saturday after Wales made it two pool wins in two.

Ireland ran in eight tries in a convincing 59-16 bonus-point win against the Tongans in Nantes, but it was when Sexton touched down in the 38th minute that history was made.

Sexton, 38, jumped to his feet with a huge grin and was mobbed by his teammates after moving to 1,090 points to surpass his predecessor as Irish fly-half, Ronan O'Gara.

Yet a far tougher test awaits next Saturday when Ireland head to Paris to take on defending champions South Africa.

The record was "a lovely personal milestone," Sexton said.

"But I'd much rather a victory." "We'll move on and we'll concentrate now on a massive game next week," he added.

South Africa, who first face minnows Romania on Sunday, will not relish facing Bundee Aki, the scorer of two of Ireland's tries in a powerful performance.

Ireland's aim in this tournament is to move past the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time.

Earlier, Wales also racked up a bonus-point win in a 28-8 victory against an impressive Portugal side.

Coach Warren Gatland had made 13 changes from Wales' gripping 32-26 win over Fiji and they had to face some determined Portuguese attacking in the first 30 minutes in Nice before notching up the win.