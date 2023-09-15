Open Menu

Sexton Eyes O'Gara's Record As He Starts Against Tonga

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Nantes, France, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Johnny Sexton will have a chance to set a new points record for Ireland after being selected on Thursday for their second Rugby World Cup pool match against Tonga.

The 38-year-old fly-half is just nine points off his predecessor Ronan O'Gara's points mark of 1,083 after scoring 24 in last Saturday's opening 82-8 rout of Romania.

Sexton will be partnered at half-back by Conor Murray, who for years was the first-choice scrum-half but has slipped behind Jamison Gibson-Park.

Head coach Andy Farrell has made other changes to the starting XV which faced Romania, bringing in Australia-born wing Mack Hansen for Keith Earls for the match in Nantes.

World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier gets a start after being a replacement last weekend and his Leinster teammate hooker Ronan Kelleher also starts.

Ireland, ranked number one in the world, will hope to make it two from two against a Tonga side that is yet to play at this World Cup.

Team (15-1) Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew PorterReplacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Robbie HenshawCoach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

