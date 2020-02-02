UrduPoint.com
Sexton Gives Farrell Winning Start As Ireland Coach

Sun 02nd February 2020

Sexton gives Farrell winning start as Ireland coach

Dublin, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Johnny Sexton scored all Ireland's points to give coach Andy Farrell a 19-12 victory over Scotland in his first match in charge after a nail-biting Six Nations encounter at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Sexton scored a try and kicked the rest to take his Test tally for the Irish past 800 points.

However, the hosts got out of jail as Scotland missed a host of chances, the most glaring when captain Stuart Hogg dropped the ball going to touch down for a try.

The loss leaves the Scots without a win in Dublin since 2010.

