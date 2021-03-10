Sexton says Ireland must snuff out Russell threat in Scotland Six Nations clash

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Johnny Sexton says Ireland must prevent his opposing fly-half Finn Russell from producing his "full box of tricks" in their Six Nations clash against Scotland on Sunday.

The Irish skipper masterminded two wins over the Scots last year but both times Russell was absent.

Ireland go into the match in Edinburgh after their first win of this year's tournament -- a 48-10 thumping of Italy -- but Sexton said the Scots would be a "big step up".

Scotland beat England at Twickenham last month for the first time since 1983 before losing narrowly to Wales when they were reduced to 14 men.

"He (Russell) is obviously a big threat for us, knowing he has a full box of tricks he tries to pull out in most games," Sexton said on Wednesday.

"He is a threat to the line and has a good short kicking game, he can pull the strings if we let him. He has hurt us in the past and he did not play in our two wins over them last year.

"He is a massive threat -- one of many across the team but him and Stuart Hogg are the standout guys." Sexton said Russell and Hogg brought world-class panache to the Scotland team but credit must also be given to head coach Gregor Townsend and his backroom staff.

"But for a tap tackle towards the end of the game with Wales they could still be on course for the Grand Slam instead of the Welsh," he said.

"They are full of confidence and will fancy themselves against us. We have massive respect for them as a team and they are a really well-coached team as well."