SF Airlines Launches China-Papua New Guinea Cargo Route

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A new air cargo route was launched on Sunday linking south China's Shenzhen with Port Moresby, capital of Papua New Guinea, said SF Airlines, China's largest air cargo carrier in fleet size.

The Shenzhen-Port Moresby route is SF Airlines' first cargo route reaching Oceania, expanding its global air-cargo-service network that has covered Asia, Europe and North America, the company said.

The cargo airline has upgraded its key operation capabilities to provide efficient and economical services to better serve demands from local customers, according to the airline.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's leading courier enterprise SF Express. It operates a fleet of 84 freighters, connecting more than 90 destinations at home and globally.

