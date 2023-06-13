Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The CEO of the Saudi food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Dr. Hisham bin Saad Aljadhey, has affirmed that scientific research and discreet research outputs are the clearest forms of civilizational progress, and they are the distinguishing mark that contributes to the renaissance of nations and leads them towards excellence in various fields.

This came during his participation in the third "Organizational Research Day" event organized yesterday by the SFDA, in the presence of the President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)), the supervisor of the founding team of the Research, Development and Innovation Authority, Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud Al-Dasouki, and a group of researchers.

He explained that this event allows male and female researchers to support the regulatory and supervisory work of the SFDA through research in its areas of work and the products under its supervision. He added that it is also an opportunity for the authorities to benefit from these works and research outputs that carry a lot of additions and contributions.

He pointed out that the Authority has taken upon itself, since its inception, to establish distinguished research work that contributes to supporting its work, and leads its regulations and legislation related to the products it supervises. This is represented in the establishment of an independent sector concerned with research and laboratories, to lead research work in them and establish good research practices and partnerships, and contribute to raising the level of awareness of the importance and mechanism of conducting research, to be a tributary that helps researchers and supports their research ideas, and cooperates with them to enhance publishing operations in peer-reviewed journals.

He indicated that the Authority, on the basis of its work, relies only on what has been proven by scientific evidence to be correct and strong, which makes decision-making and the organization of procedures more accurate and sound.

Dr. Aljadhey confirmed that scientific research enjoys the support and encouragement of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and HRH the Crown Prince, and this is reflected in the many research initiatives related to the Kingdom's Vision 2030, as well as in the establishment of the "Research, Development and Innovation Authority", which undertakes the functions related to supporting and encouraging the research, development and innovation sector at the level of the Kingdom, coordinating the activities of institutions and scientific research centers, proposing policies, legislation and regulations, and providing funding related to the sector.

They reviewed the 163 scientific posters participating this year related to the safety and quality of products organized by SFDA, as well as research related to the development of the regulatory system. SFDA employees contributed in 148 scientific posters, while a number of researchers from 8 participated Scientific bodies with 15 scientific posters, namely King Saud University, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, King Faisal University, King Khalid University, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, Hail University, Riyadh Elm University, and Al-Mousa Specialist Hospital.

This event stems from the Authority's role in stimulating the research environment, and in an effort to enhance research expertise, localize research work, and improve its outputs to contribute to achieving its strategic goals