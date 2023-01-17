CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Koman met in Cairo on Monday with Egypt's Minister of Interior Major General Mahmoud Tawfiq.

The two sides discussed issues of concern to the Arab security joint action and exchanged ideas on the agenda of the Arab Ministers Annual Ministerial meeting scheduled for Tunisia early March 2023.